Fuel Prices in Ukraine: Autogas and Diesel Prices Have Risen Over the Past Month

Over the past month, the price of autogas at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains has risen by 15–17.60 UAH per liter, while the price of premium diesel fuel has increased by 6–8.50 UAH per liter. As of November 5, 2026, gas stations also adjusted their prices for gasoline and regular diesel.

Over the course of a day, autogas prices rose by up to 2 UAH per liter at some gas stations, while A-95 gasoline became 1 UAH cheaper at one of the chains.

The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven largest chains is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 105.34 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated the prices of certain types of fuel. Compared to the previous day, the changes were primarily seen in autogas prices.

At the OKKO chain, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH per liter—to 60.90 UAH per liter. At Socar, its price rose by 1.60 UAH/liter to 61.50 UAH/liter. Meanwhile, prices for gasoline and diesel at these chains remained unchanged.

At KLO gas stations, autogas prices rose by 2 UAH/liter and now cost 62.50 UAH/liter. In contrast, A-92 gasoline fell by 1 UAH/liter to 85.50 UAH/liter. The prices of other types of fuel remained unchanged.

At Ukrnafta, several types of gasoline became cheaper:

A-95—by 1 UAH/liter, to 87.90 UAH/liter;

A-95+—by 1 UAH/liter, to 90.90 UAH/liter;

A-92 — by 1 UAH/liter, to 85.90 UAH/liter.

Prices for diesel fuel and autogas in this chain remained unchanged.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” a slight increase was recorded for all three main types of fuel: A-95 gasoline rose by 4 kopecks per liter and now costs 87.85 UAH per liter, diesel rose by 9 kopecks per liter to 102.76 UAH per liter, and autogas by 40 kopecks per liter to 57.85 UAH per liter.

At UPG and WOG stations, prices for all types of fuel remained unchanged. Specifically, at WOG gas stations, autogas is sold for 59.90 UAH/liter, regular diesel for 106.90 UAH/liter, and premium DP+ diesel fuel for 109.90 UAH/liter.

As of November 5, the highest prices for certain types of fuel were recorded at the following chains:

A-95 gasoline: the most expensive at Socar—95.90 UAH/liter.

Regular diesel: the highest price was also at Socar—108 UAH/liter.

Premium diesel fuel: the most expensive at Socar — 111 UAH/liter.

Autogas: the highest price was at KLO—62.50 UAH/liter.

At the same time, BRSM-Nafta offers the cheapest autogas—57.85 UAH/L.

Between October 5 and November 5, 2026, fuel prices rose at nearly all of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains.

Autogas saw the most significant price increase—by 15–17.60 UAH per liter, depending on the chain. The largest increase was recorded at KLO gas stations: the price rose from 44.90 to 62.50 UAH/liter.

Regular diesel fuel rose in price by 5–7.60 UAH per liter during this period, while premium diesel rose by 6–8.50 UAH per liter.

A-95 gasoline rose in price much more slowly. At OKKO and WOG stations, its price remained unchanged. At other gas stations, the changes were as follows:

UPG — a price increase of 1 UAH/liter;

Socar — up by 1 UAH/liter;

KLO — up by 2 UAH/liter;

“BRSM-Nafta”—up by 1.86 UAH/liter;

“Ukrnafta”—a decrease of 1 UAH/liter.

The price of premium A-95+ gasoline rose by 1–1.60 UAH/liter at some chains. At the same time, its price at “Ukrnafta” fell by 1 UAH/liter.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, so Ukrainian gas station chains primarily focus on conditions in the European market.

The final price of fuel is influenced by purchase prices, logistics costs, exchange rates, inventory levels, and demand.

Russian strikes on port infrastructure have further driven up prices. Due to damage to these facilities, some maritime shipments must be rerouted via land, which increases the cost of delivering petroleum products.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure remain another risk to the fuel market. According to Der Spiegel, more than 200 Ukrainian gas stations have been attacked since April.

Major chains continue to repair damaged gas stations, so the attacks have not yet led to a nationwide fuel shortage.

Expert Serhiy Kuyun explained that such strikes have two main objectives:

“There are two main objectives behind this—to sow terror and break the spirit of resistance among ordinary people, and the second is propaganda.”

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains had maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, “Ukrnafta,” and “BRSM-Nafta” gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

The average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains was approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel was 104.98 UAH. As of October 29, 2026, gas station chains updated their fuel prices.

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