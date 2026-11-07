Over the past 24 hours, Russian terrorists have struck Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, during a conversation with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katerina Reiche, reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops had attacked energy facilitiesin Ukraine 18 times over the past day.



“Shmyhal held an online conversation with German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy Katerina Reiche. Following up on agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the ministers discussed additional support for Ukraine’s energy sector,” the statement reads.

Shmyhal emphasized that assistance from partners is critically important now, as Russia is systematically destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In the last 24 hours alone, Ukraine’s energy facilities have been struck 18 times.

“Our priorities are to replenish reserves of energy equipment and strengthen protection, particularly at the points where power lines cross the Dnipro River. We have agreed on financial support from our partners for the procurement of products needed for restoration work. We are also counting on the supply of transformers, turbines, and generators manufactured, in particular, by German producers,” Shmyhal said.

The parties also agreed to coordinate diplomatic efforts to put pressure on Russia over the recent attack on a power substation critical to the operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

“I would like to thank Katerina Reiche and the German government for their clear and unwavering stance in support of Ukraine and our energy resilience. We appreciate the assistance already provided—over 806 million euros in contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and 363 humanitarian shipments of energy equipment with a total weight of approximately 3,794 metric tons,” Shmyhal noted.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.