Weather in Ukraine on November 5: Where It Will Be Warmest

On Thursday, November 5, cloudy skies with some sunny intervals are forecast for Ukraine; no precipitation is expected. During the day, temperatures in most regions will range from 4 to 9° above zero, while in Kyiv, temperatures will rise to between +5° and +7°.

According to the forecast, it will be cloudy with some sunny spells across the country throughout the day. No precipitation is expected. In the Carpathians, fog is possible in some areas at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly from the northwest, with speeds of 7–12 m/s.

Overnight temperatures will range from +3° to -3°. It will be warmer in the far south of the country—from +2° to +7°. During the day, temperatures will rise to +4°…+9°.

In the capital, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals and no precipitation is also expected on November 5. The wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 m/s.

In Kyiv, nighttime temperatures will range from +1° to +3°, and daytime temperatures will reach +5° to +7°.

In the Kyiv region, temperatures are forecast to range from +3° to -2° at night and from +4° to +9° during the day.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On Thursday, November 5, cold and windy weather is expected in Ukraine. The weather pattern will be determined by a high-pressure system, which will bring mostly dry conditions. At the same time, strong gusts of wind and nighttime frosts will prompt Ukrainians to dress warmer.

It has gotten noticeably colder in Ukraine in early November, and temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatic norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean that the season will be snowy: due to the predominance of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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