Magnetic Storms on November 5–6: Solar Activity Forecast and Tips

On Thursday and Friday, November 5 and 6, 2026, weak geomagnetic activity is expected. According to the forecast, K-index readings will not exceed 4 points, so no strong magnetic storms are expected.

On Thursday, November 5, the K-index is expected to be 3.7. This is the green level of geomagnetic activity, which corresponds to weak magnetic disturbances.

On Friday, November 6, solar activity is forecast to decrease to a K-index of 2.3. This value also falls within the green level and indicates minor geomagnetic fluctuations.

At the same time, it is important to note that forecasts are subject to change. Experts update data on solar activity every three hours, so geomagnetic readings may be adjusted.

Magnetic storms are caused by solar activity, specifically solar flares and coronal mass ejections. During these processes, charged particles—including protons and electrons—are ejected into space. When they interact with Earth’s magnetosphere, geomagnetic disturbances occur.

The planetary K-index, on a scale from 0 to 9, is used to assess their intensity. Readings from 1 to 4 correspond to minor fluctuations, while a K-index of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

During powerful geomagnetic disturbances, disruptions can occur in satellite operations, radio communications, and certain navigation systems. At a K-index of 7–8, auroras may be observed in some regions.

Some people complain of headaches, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and increased stress levels during periods of geomagnetic activity. At the same time, scientific evidence regarding the direct impact of magnetic storms on human well-being remains inconclusive.

There are no specific medications for magnetic storms. If unpleasant symptoms arise, it is best to stick to your usual routine and, if necessary, use medications prescribed by a doctor.

To feel better during periods of geomagnetic activity, it is recommended that you:

maintain a regular daily routine and get plenty of sleep;

eat a balanced diet and limit spicy, salty, and fatty foods;

reduce coffee consumption and avoid alcohol;

drink plenty of water, and herbal teas if desired;

take more walks outdoors;

engage in moderate physical activity;

avoid stressful situations and conflicts;

For people with chronic conditions: take prescribed medications as directed and ensure you get enough rest.

You can also use your usual water treatments: a cool or contrast shower in the morning and a warm bath in the evening, provided there are no medical contraindications.

The geomagnetic activity forecast for the next two days is based on data from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

On November 3–4, a certain level of solar activity was expected, which may be accompanied by geomagnetic disturbances. Some people complain of headaches, fatigue, and stress during such periods; however, a direct impact of magnetic storms on well-being has not been scientifically confirmed.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Features and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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