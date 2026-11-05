Ukraine Lags Behind Moldova on the Path to the EU Due to Corruption, According to the Financial Times

Ukraine has begun to fall behind Moldova in the process of European integration due to the slow pace of anti-corruption reforms. The European Commission predicts that Chisinau will be able to conclude negotiations on accession to the European Union in early 2028, while Kyiv may need about another year to do so.

According to the publication, these assessments are contained in the European Commission’s annual reports on EU enlargement, which were released on November 4.

Ukraine and Moldova submitted their applications for EU membership in 2022, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Since then, both countries have been progressing toward European integration at roughly the same pace.

However, Brussels’ latest assessment revealed differences in the pace of reforms. According to the European Commission’s forecast, Moldova could complete the negotiation process in early 2028, while Ukraine will need additional time.

Brussels noted the progress Kyiv has made despite the full-scale war, but emphasized the need to accelerate reforms in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

In particular, Ukraine must demonstrate tangible results in anti-corruption policy, strengthening democratic institutions, and reforming public administration.

According to estimates cited by the Financial Times, Moldova could complete negotiations on 25 chapters as early as 2027. For Ukraine, negotiations are projected to be completed on only seven chapters by that time.

At the same time, the European Commission has positively assessed the work of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies, which continue to operate amid a full-scale war.

Brussels also noted the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of legislative changes necessary to receive financial assistance from the European Union.

To accelerate the fulfillment of the necessary requirements, the European Commission has established a special working group to assist Ukraine in implementing reforms in the area of the rule of law.

At the same time, an official statement from the European Commission notes that Ukraine has already fulfilled the conditions for opening all negotiation clusters.

However, to conclude the negotiations, Kyiv must accelerate reforms, particularly in the areas of the judiciary and the functioning of democratic institutions.

Thus, despite progress in meeting EU requirements, the future pace of Ukraine’s European integration will largely depend on the results of reforms in key areas.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

Earlier, the European Commission published its annual report on EU enlargement, in which it noted significant progress by Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania and provided them with roadmaps for further steps toward 2027.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes that it would be irresponsible to specify a concrete date for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union at this time. According to her, the timing of Ukraine’s accession depends largely on the political situation and processes within EU member states.

As a reminder, the European Commission is preparing a cautious plan for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, according to Politico Europe.

Ukraine aims to close seven chapters of EU accession negotiations in the first half of 2027, according to Koretsky.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of three negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

Read us on