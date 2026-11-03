During the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Radio Liberty journalists spotted blogger Zubko, who, according to media reports, systematically spreads Russian propaganda narratives on her social media accounts.

The journalists spotted her directly at the scene of the conflict. As noted, the person in question is Olga Zubko. She was recognized in footage featuring Budanov.

Zubko is a blogger and public relations specialist. For a long time, she posted videos on social media in which the overarching narrative was that Ukraine is to blame for various consequences of the war—for example, that Ukraine is “provoking an energy catastrophe” and “shooting down missiles over people’s heads,” as well as the claim that Ukraine allegedly disrupted the ceasefire by striking Putin’s residence.

As Zubko herself recounted in her videos and during live streams with other bloggers, the SBU opened a case against her this summer under a criminal charge of justifying Russian aggression. She and her support group wrote about one of the court hearings that was supposed to take place back in September—at which the prosecution allegedly sought a five-year prison sentence for the blogger.

According to “Schemes,” the public section of the court registry contains no information about proceedings against a person with that name on that charge. Journalists have also contacted the SBU regarding this information and are awaiting a response.

The blogger herself posted a video from the rally in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on Facebook last night: In it, she says that her followers “asked her to come there to help people and figure out what was going on,” and confirms that she went inside the building and saw no signs of violence there.

This was reported with reference to “Schemes.”



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

Read us on