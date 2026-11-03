The brother of TV host Olga Freimut has opened a business in Truskavets

In Truskavets, soldier Artur Freimut and his girlfriend Viktoria Chupryn launched their own business—a cleaning company called “Family.” The couple was able to start the business thanks to a government grant they received to support entrepreneurship.

The couple decided to start a family business together and prepared an application for government support.

“Artur and Viktoria decided to start a family business together. They wrote and submitted a grant application, and Arthur, while in eastern Ukraine in the combat zone, defended the grant application online and passed the interview,” according to a statement from the city council.

With the grant funds, the entrepreneurs purchased a car to visit clients and the necessary equipment. At the same time, they paid for the rent, cleaning supplies, and uniforms out of their own pockets.

The company operated on a trial basis for a month and a half. During this time, they offered clients several types of services:

post-renovation cleaning;

general and routine cleaning;

furniture dry cleaning;

cleaning of offices and restaurants.

According to the Truskavets City Council, there is no other cleaning company like this in the resort town.

Artur’s sister—well-known Ukrainian TV host Olga Freimut—along with Truskavets Mayor Andriy Kulchynskyi and fellow entrepreneurs, were present at the official presentation of “Family.”

Co-owner Viktoria Chupryn explained that the company’s main goal is to help people save time by leaving cleaning to the professionals.

“Time is a very valuable commodity in our era. Spending a significant amount of it on cleaning yourself is an irrational waste of time. That’s why we give people back their time by taking on all the dirty work ourselves. In other words, we come and clean the apartment or office, and the owners can keep that time for themselves—to relax or use it productively,” added Viktoria Chupryn.

According to data from the YouControl analytics system, 40-year-old Artur Freimut launched his business in 2023. His primary line of business is general house cleaning.

This was reported by the press service of the Truskavets City Council.

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