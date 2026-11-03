A taxi driver who plotted to kill an SBU officer was convicted in Donetsk Oblast

Based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, a court sentenced an FSB agent—who had been plotting an assassination attempt against one of the heads of the SBU’s regional office in Donetsk Oblast—to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Ukrainian counterintelligence officers uncovered the Russian intelligence service’s plans in advance and detained the suspect in April of this year.

According to the investigation, the FSB mission was carried out by a local taxi driver who was recruited through an acquaintance—a former resident of Kramatorsk who, in 2014, moved to the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast and began collaborating with the Russian intelligence service. The taxi driver himself came to the FSB’s attention due to anti-Ukrainian comments he made in Telegram chat rooms.

Initially, the man gathered information on the locations of Ukrainian troops and military equipment in the frontline area. While driving passengers, he recorded the locations where Defense Forces units were concentrated and then passed on the coordinates by marking them on Google Maps. Later, his handler instructed him to plan the assassination of an SBU officer.

To carry out this task, the agent monitored the officer, tracking his routes and whereabouts. He conducted surveillance from his car, posing as a taxi driver.

The man used a separate phone to communicate with his FSB handler. During his reconnaissance trips, he left the phone at home, hiding it in a special compartment in the floor of his apartment.

The court found the agent guilty of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation was conducted by officers of the SBU’s Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

This was reported by the SBU.

An FSB agent from Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Earlier, an FSB agent was exposed within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for orchestrating a Russian attack on a unit of UAV operators.

Previously, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an 18-year-old resident of Odesa in Kyiv who is suspected of treason.

In the Rivne region, an FSB agent who was preparing to blow up a section of railroad track in front of a freight train was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.