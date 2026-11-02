The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected accusations by Mali and Niger that Kyiv allegedly supports illegal armed groups in the Sahel region and interferes in the internal affairs of African states.

The ministry emphasized that neither country has provided any credible evidence to support their claims.

The Ministry also noted that such accusations echo key themes of Russian propaganda aimed at undermining trust in Ukraine and weakening its relations with African partners.

Ukraine affirmed its respect for the sovereignty of Mali and Niger and emphasized that it advocates for an assessment of security threats based on facts, not politically motivated claims.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also drew attention to reports of the presence of Russian military units in the Sahel countries and their alleged involvement in destabilization and human rights violations.

Ukraine expressed its readiness for a substantive dialogue with Mali, Niger, and other states in the region based on facts, mutual respect, and international law.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Units of the so-called African Corps of the Russian Ministry of Defense have left the strategically important city of Kidal in Mali. The withdrawal took place amid an unprecedented attack by Tuareg rebels and Islamists on several regions of the country simultaneously.

Representatives of the Tuareg rebels claim that government forces and their allies left Kidal in accordance with a prior agreement. At the same time, there is no consensus among Russian Z-channels and military bloggers regarding the reasons for the withdrawal.

Malian soldiers and fighters from the Russian “African Corps” have been accused of killing four civilians in northern Mali. According to local residents and human rights activists, the body of one of the victims was dismembered and arranged in the shape of a swastika.

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