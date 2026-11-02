The Ministry of Defense plans to integrate air defense systems into a single network and use robotic turrets

During a visit to air defense units, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara discussed with military personnel the possibility of integrating various anti-aircraft missile systems—including NASAMS and IRIS-T—into a single tactical combat control network.

During the meeting, the parties analyzed the experience of using Western systems and ways to improve the effectiveness of airspace defense.

The minister also visited the positions of the immediate air defense forces, where he reviewed the results of using robotic turrets, which have already neutralized enemy “Geran-4” and “Geran-5” UAVs. As part of the visit, special attention was paid to assessing the need for anti-aircraft guided missiles, the use of specialized ammunition, and strengthening personnel safety measures.

Source: Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces launched 193 attack drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 154 aerial targets, but strikes were recorded at 26 locations.

Air defense forces neutralized 280 drones during the day on November 1.

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