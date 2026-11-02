Koretsky Discussed Ukraine's EU Accession with European Commissioner Kos

On Monday, November 2, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky held talks with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. The two discussed Ukraine’s progress toward accession to the European Union, as well as issues related to international financial support.

“I discussed with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos the acceleration of the implementation of the interim benchmarks set as part of the EU accession negotiation process, as well as the opening of the remaining negotiation clusters. We expect the European Commission’s annual report on enlargement to be published this week,” the statement reads.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to the work of the IBAR Task Force, established jointly with the European Commission. It was created following an agreement between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Its main task now is to accelerate the fulfillment of the interim criteria for Negotiation Cluster 1, ‘Fundamentals,’ which is a prerequisite for further progress in the accession negotiation process once the clusters are opened. We are also involving members of parliament and representatives of the Office of the President in this work,” Koretsky explained.

Kos and Koretsky also discussed issues of international financial support and progress in implementing the IMF and Ukraine Facility programs.

This was reported with reference to a post by the head of government on Telegram.

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