On Tuesday, November 3, mandatory restrictions on electricity consumption will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Energy officials have urged consumers to use electricity sparingly and to be responsible in their consumption.

The restrictions will be in effect:

from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. – power restriction schedules for industry;

from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. – hourly power outage schedules for all consumer categories (ranging from 0.5 to 4 rounds).

The restrictions were introduced due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. “Attention! Due to Russian shelling, the situation in the power grid may change. Please monitor announcements and power outage schedules on the official websites of the distribution system operators (regional power companies) in your region. When electricity is restored according to the schedule, please use it sparingly,” the announcement states.

Map of power outages in Ukraine

This

information is reported with reference to “Ukrenergo.”

On October 31, power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine.

We should add that the situation with electricity remains difficult in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, power was restored to some consumers in Dnipro, but more than 200,000 remain without power.

Prior to this, power had been cut off on both banks of the Dnipro River in Dnipro due to a Russian attack.

Due to an accident on the right bank of Kyiv, power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

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