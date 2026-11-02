A court found the former deputy prosecutor of Lviv Oblast guilty of embezzling nearly 1 million hryvnias

A panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) issued a ruling in the case of the former deputy prosecutor of Lviv Oblast, finding him guilty of embezzling funds from the prosecutor’s office and abusing his official position.

According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the official’s unlawful actions caused the state losses totaling nearly 1 million hryvnias.

The investigation established that in 2015, the official entered into agreements with a private firm to renovate the regional prosecutor’s office premises—work that had actually been completed back in 2013—which allowed the contractor to illegally obtain budget funds. In addition, the official purchased office paper at prices twice as high as market rates without following tender procedures, resulting in an overpayment of more than 400,000 UAH. Since the court proceedings were initiated at the request of relatives seeking possible rehabilitation, after the defendant was found guilty under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the case was closed due to the defendant’s death.

Source: SAP Press Service.

Additionally, an official of a Kyiv municipal enterprise was notified of being suspected of overpayment for equipment.

Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

As a reminder, Ukrainians are set to receive nearly 93 million in refunds for overpayments on utility bills.

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