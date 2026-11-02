Singer Kamaliya spoke about her ex-boyfriend, who used to hit her

Singer Kamaliya has revealed for the first time the name of her ex-boyfriend, who physically abused her. The artist explained that she had not dared to speak publicly about this relationship before because her ex-boyfriend is a public figure.

After one of the incidents of abuse, the singer even required medical attention and was admitted to the hospital.

After the breakup, Kamaliya was in a relationship with government official Mykhailo Stefanishyn. He is the ex-husband of Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States.

How Kamaliya and Stefanishyn Met

Kamaliya met Mykhailo Stefanishyn at a concert by Natalia Mogilevska. After the show, Stefanishyn volunteered to drive the artists and the crew home; that’s when the future couple exchanged phone numbers and began talking.

He began showing interest in the singer, constantly giving her flowers, and eventually, feelings quickly developed between them. But after six months, abuse entered the relationship, specifically violence on Stefanyishyn’s part.

Kamaliya accused Mykhailo Stefanishyn of domestic violence

According to Kamaliya, the photos of her with bruises on her face and neck—which went viral online in 2024—were the result of beatings by Stefanishyn.

“Yes, it was him. You see, he reminded me so much of Zahur (the singer’s ex-husband, billionaire Mohammad Zahur) at the beginning of our relationship, too. The same flowers, the same beautiful words. Everything was just as romantic. Well, I never could have imagined that this man would be capable of raising his hand like that,” the singer recalled.

The incident took place in Odesa, six months after the relationship began. Kamaliya explained that Mykhailo Stefanishyn reacted aggressively to her communication in a family chat group, where Mohammad Zahur was also present. That was the first time he raised his hand against her; she eventually forgave him, but the beatings didn’t stop after that.

“And then it all started with jealousy—well, not too badly at first. And he apologized to me afterward. He gave me a gift, apologized, and cried. It happened many times, and it got worse. Much worse,” the woman admitted.

After one of the beatings by Stefanyshyn, Kamaliya ended up in the hospital; her eardrum had ruptured, requiring surgery. The artist also noted that the photos of her with bruises and injuries circulating online were taken at different times when her ex-boyfriend had raised his hand against her.

Kamaliya filed a police report against Mykhailo Stefanyishyn but eventually withdrew it. “We called the police. My mom came. My mom stayed there all night. I just felt sorry for him. I withdrew the report. He wrote me a statement. I even have this written statement where he says he’ll never lay a finger on me,” the singer said.

How photos of Kamaliya with bruises and injuries appeared online

Kamalia also commented separately on the photos showing her injuries. According to her, the photos were leaked online by singer and TV host Kish (Andriy Svirskyi), who had spent the night at Mykhailo Stefanishyn’s place and texted the singer from his phone, trying to convince her to forgive her husband. The artist sent him photos showing signs of the beating, which he later sold. Specifically, this is the version of events shared by singer Kamaliya herself.

At the time, the star had to come up with a story to explain the photos so as not to reveal the truth. “What was I supposed to do? He… He demanded it; he pressured me to somehow justify his actions, because he was ashamed to look people in the eye—he runs a big business, and everyone was asking him, ‘Is it true that you beat up Kamaliya?’ So, well, I had to make something up,” she admitted.

The artist shared this in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko.

Video: After her divorce from Zakhur, Kamaliya claimed she had never been married.

Earlier, Kamaliya caused a stir online by dancing on an armored vehicle to the song “Sambuka.”

The Ukrainian singer Kamaliya also revealed the prices of items in her wardrobe, naming the most expensive and cheapest outfits.

Kamaliya spoke about her arguments with Mohammad Zahur following their divorce.

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