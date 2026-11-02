A resident of the Luhansk region has been convicted of treason and participating in the war against Ukraine

A court handed down a sentence to a 36-year-old resident of the Luhansk region who defected to the enemy in 2014 and subsequently fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine while bearing arms. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation established that after part of the region was occupied, the defendant voluntarily obtained Russian citizenship and served in the security forces of the so-called “LPR.”

In 2025, the man signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces, becoming the commander of a motorized rifle battalion unit within the 90th Tank Division. In June 2026, during an attempt to seize territory in the Sumy region, Ukrainian troops captured him near the village of Hrabovske.

During the court hearing, the defendant fully admitted his guilt. For committing high treason (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the traitor was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with the confiscation of all his property.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

As a reminder, the SBU detained a woman suspected of working for Russian intelligence services.

The SBU also uncovered new schemes to evade mobilization throughout Ukraine.

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