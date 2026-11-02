Acting Prosecutor General Kovalsky disclosed the amount of his salary

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky stated that he receives 100,000 hryvnias per month.

At the same time, he retains his position as head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, for which he also continues to receive a salary.

Kovalsky revealed this during a closed-door meeting with media representatives.

According to him, prosecutors at district prosecutor’s offices earn about 50,000 UAH per month. He described this level of pay as normal, although he noted that it is lower than the salaries of investigators at the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

Source: Glavkom

As a reminder, on October 21, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Roman Isaienko, the former head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control, guilty of providing false information in his declarations.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) identified violations in the 2025 asset declaration of Olena Dzyuba, a member of the expert team at the Mykola Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, who previously worked in the Medical and Social Examination Commission (MSEC) system. The declaration failed to list her husband’s apartment, valued at over 3.4 million hryvnias, a Toyota Venza, and other property. The NACP also raised questions regarding the origin of over 1.4 million hryvnias in cash and the funds used by the official’s mother-in-law to purchase an apartment for her son.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) discovered undeclared real estate in Spain, property in Ukraine, income, and financial obligations belonging to Dmytro Turoboiskyi, a member of the Kamyanska District Council. The total discrepancy between the information in the declaration and the actual facts amounts to 20.5 million hryvnias.

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