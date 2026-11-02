A Nikopol resident was convicted of collaborating with the Russian FSB and passing on military intelligence

A court sentenced a 43-year-old resident of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for committing treason. According to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, the man voluntarily collaborated with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

The investigation established that in July 2025, the defendant began subversive activities against Ukraine by collecting and transmitting information via Telegram to the enemy’s intelligence service regarding the deployment locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the State Border Guard Service and the district police, as well as the exact launch locations of Ukrainian drones. During the trial, the defendant fully admitted his guilt under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The appeal process against the verdict is currently underway.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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