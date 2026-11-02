The owner of a private estate in the resort village of Polianytsia in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast was found guilty of polluting the Prutets Polianytskyi River. The business owner systematically discharged untreated wastewater into the waterbody, violating environmental protection regulations.

Laboratory tests revealed that the water contained levels of pollutants—including ammonium nitrogen, phosphates, and iron—that exceeded permissible limits. This degraded the water’s natural properties and posed a threat to the environment.

On October 29, 2026, the Yaremcha City Court found the entrepreneur guilty and fined him 85,000 hryvnias. In addition, he must pay over 30,000 hryvnias for the cost of forensic examinations.

During the trial, the businessman also voluntarily donated 15,000 hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The verdict will become final after the appeal period expires.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

The Kyiv Commercial Court ordered a private company to pay 24 million hryvnias in penalties for delaying the delivery of defense-related goods to the National Guard of Ukraine. The company delayed the fulfillment of the government contract by more than 200 days. The lawsuit was filed by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region.

In Sumy, Maksym Zelenskyi, a “Servant of the People” deputy and director of a city council department, was found guilty of gambling. The court fined him 51 hryvnias.

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, fined a business entity 11,900 hryvnias for a repeat violation of language legislation within a year. The investigation was prompted by a complaint from a citizen who provided photographic evidence showing that while the cover of a print publication was in Ukrainian, part of the interior content—specifically crossword puzzles and clues—was in a non-state language.

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