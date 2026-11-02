The Hoshcha District Court found a 50-year-old resident of the Babyn community in the Rivne District guilty of committing systematic domestic violence against his partner. Based on the evidence presented by prosecutors from the Zdolbuniv District Prosecutor’s Office, the man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

The investigation and the court established that the defendant systematically abused the woman, subjecting her to psychological and physical pressure, as well as threats. Previously, the defendant had been repeatedly held administratively liable for similar offenses and had also been sentenced to a suspended term for the illegal handling of weapons and ammunition.

Taking into account the unserved portion of the sentence from the previous conviction, the court imposed an actual term of imprisonment. The defendant did not admit guilt.

Source: Press Service of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Former Soviet and Russian figure skater Oksana Hryshchuk found herself at the center of a scandal following accusations made by her own daughter. The young woman alleged instances of domestic violence by her mother.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman was sentenced for systematically subjecting her 64-year-old mother to psychological abuse. The court sentenced her to one year in prison.

Read us on