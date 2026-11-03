In the Khmelnytskyi region, a State Emergency Service official and a company director will stand trial for embezzling 615,000 hryvnias worth of building materials

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a case has been referred to court involving an official from the State Emergency Service and the head of a construction company, who are accused of embezzling 615,000 hryvnias worth of state property. The case involves construction materials purchased with budget funds for the construction of a garage for specialized equipment.

According to the investigation, in July 2024, a regional branch of the State Emergency Service signed a contract with a construction company to build a garage for specialized equipment. The total cost of the work exceeded 21 million hryvnias.

Materials worth over 1.2 million hryvnias were purchased with budget funds for the construction and transferred to the contractor for safekeeping. After the work was completed, materials worth 615,000 hryvnias remained in the company’s possession. The company did not provide any documents confirming that these materials were used for their intended purpose.

At the same time, an official from the State Emergency Service signed a supplementary agreement with the company’s director, in which the parties confirmed the full performance of the contract, the absence of mutual claims, and the termination of their cooperation.

According to the investigation, the company’s director thereby took possession of the construction materials, while the State Emergency Service official facilitated their retention by the contractor. Law enforcement estimates that the state suffered losses of over 600,000 hryvnias.

The State Emergency Service official is charged with embezzlement and official forgery under Part 4 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The company’s director is accused of misappropriating property through abuse of official position under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Under these articles, the defendants face up to eight years in prison.

At the same time, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court verdict.

This was reported on November 3 by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Kyiv region, individuals who attempted to embezzle property belonging to a missing academic worth over 18 million hryvnias will stand trial.

On October 7, the State Bureau of Investigations launched a special operation called “Green Shield” in the forestry sector. Law enforcement officials will expose illegal logging, timber theft, and corruption schemes.

The SBI will report on the results of the “Green Shield” special operation after completing the initial investigative actions.

Previously, the SBI exposed a patrol officer who organized a trip to Poland for $7,000.

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