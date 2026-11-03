Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Merz

On November 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Berlin, where he is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The Ukrainian leader’s visit has been officially confirmed by the German government.

Friedrich Merz himself also announced the meeting during a speech at the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“He will be with me around noon,” the chancellor said.

The Ukrainian president’s visit comes on the eve of new talks between Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending the war.

According to journalists, during the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz may discuss further military and financial aid to Ukraine.

The German government’s press office reported that a meeting between the Ukrainian and German delegations is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. local time. Afterward, at 2:00 p.m., Zelenskyy and Merz are set to hold a joint press conference.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin comes shortly after Friedrich Merz’s return from a trip to Asian countries.

The day before, a German government spokesperson noted that the issue of aid to Ukraine was one of the main topics during the chancellor’s tour of Asia.

This was reported by “Suspilne.”

Germany is currently discussing with a number of countries the possibility of additional deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine. Also, in mid-November, Berlin will host another meeting of the “coalition of the willing,” during which partners will discuss further support for Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy truce, and preparations for the “coalition of the willing” meeting.

Germany, together with France and the United Kingdom, plans to hold a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin this winter. According to Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the main goal will be to coordinate further assistance to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue to respond to Russian strikes, particularly those targeting bridges. He noted that Russia is also attacking civilian infrastructure—warehouses, data centers, and mobile communication facilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine does not plan to leave such attacks unanswered.

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