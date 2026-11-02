Newsmax Ukraine has begun test broadcasts

The new TV channel Newsmax Ukraine began test broadcasts on November 2. The channel’s executive producer, Lyudmila Nemyria, announced its launch on Facebook the day before.

“On November 2, at 9:00 a.m., we are launching test broadcasts of Newsmax Ukraine,” Nemyria wrote, adding that this was the result of “long and complex teamwork.”

As previously reported, on February 9, the American news channel Newsmax announced the launch of Newsmax Ukraine, which will be based in Kyiv and produce original local and regional content for audiences in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, and the wider region.

On May 28, the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting registered “Newsmax Ukraine” LLC.

The channel’s executive producer said that the channel will cater to both Ukrainian and American audiences. According to her, broadcasts will be translated into English, and there will be joint broadcasts, such as those featuring American and Ukrainian politicians.

According to the publication “Detector Media,” the channel’s founders are the Polish LLC “Varzar,” owned by Latvian Roman Varlamovs (85% stake), and Lyudmila Nemyria (15% stake).

Source: Lyudmila Nemyria

Earlier, Newsmax announced the launch of a Ukrainian TV channel in the spring of 2026.

As a reminder, the American TV channel is canceling a popular show due to criticism of Trump.

Additionally, the “Rada” TV channel has suspended broadcasting amid production issues.

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