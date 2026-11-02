Mushroom Hunter's Calendar for November 2–8, 2026: Where and What Kinds of Mushrooms to Look For

In early November, the fall mushroom season in Ukraine enters its final—but extremely exciting—phase. The first night frosts and cool mists are changing the variety of mushrooms found in the woods, but for experienced enthusiasts of “quiet hunting,” this is the best time to gather the hardiest and most delicious late-fall mushrooms.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The

period from November 2 to 8 is characterized by high soil moisture and a gradual decrease in average daily temperatures. The damp conditions promote the active growth of late-season species, which tolerate the autumn chill exceptionally well.

Key Safety Rules and Tips for Success This Week



* Pick mushrooms during the day: due to the short daylight hours and morning fog, it’s best to head into the forest as soon as the sun rises

.* Check their condition carefully: during frosts, mushrooms can become partially frozen. Do not pick mushrooms that have frozen and thawed several times, as this accelerates the decomposition process

.* Look in the right places: search for mushrooms under fallen leaves, on stumps, and near tree roots, where microclimatic warmth is retained.

What to Look for in the Forest from November 2 to 8



1. Autumn and winter honey mushrooms (Flamulina)

Honey mushrooms remain the top picks in early November. Autumn honey mushrooms are still found in abundance on fallen trees, stumps, and old deciduous trees (especially oaks, birches, and alders). In addition, the first winter honey mushrooms (flamulina) begin to appear in many regions at the start of the month; they can withstand even sub-zero temperatures.



2. Oyster mushrooms

A drop in temperature is the ideal trigger for the active growth of oyster mushrooms. This mushroom grows in large “clusters” on the trunks of leaning or dead deciduous trees. Oyster mushrooms are known for their excellent culinary qualities and are perfect for frying, pickling, and soups.



3. Row mushrooms (purple, gray, gray-pink)

Late-season row mushrooms are the true rulers of the autumn forest in early November. In coniferous and mixed forests on sandy soils, you can find large colonies (“witch’s circles”) of purple and gray row mushrooms (commonly known as “mice”). They have firm flesh and a pleasant aroma, but must be boiled before eating.



4. Polish mushrooms and butter mushrooms

In young coniferous stands and among the moss in pine forests, you can still come across sturdy Polish mushrooms and late butter mushrooms. Thanks to the cool weather, these mushrooms are almost never worm-eaten, making them a prized find for mushroom hunters.



Mushroom calendar by day of the week for November 2–8:

November

2 (Monday) — Start of the week, high humidity: check deciduous forests for late honey mushrooms and oyster mushrooms.

2 (Monday) — Start of the week, high humidity: check deciduous forests for late honey mushrooms and oyster mushrooms. November 3 (Tuesday) — Favorable temperature conditions: head to coniferous forests to look for Polish mushrooms and butter mushrooms.

November 4 (Wednesday) — Autumn fogs: collect purple and gray row mushrooms in pine plantations.

November 5 (Thursday) — Damp and cool air: search for oyster mushrooms on old stumps and fallen trees in deciduous forests.

November 6 (Friday) — Dropping nighttime temperatures: focus on gathering winter honey mushrooms and late hedgehog mushrooms.

November 7 (Saturday) — Day off, active foraging: collecting row mushrooms and oyster mushrooms, carefully sorting through finds to ensure no frost-damaged specimens.

November 8 (Sunday) — End of the week: wrapping up the fall season, gathering late-season mushrooms for winter preservation.

Safety Reminder

Important: Fall mushroom hunting requires extra caution. Many poisonous mushrooms (such as the death cap or poisonous webcap species) remain in the wild until late fall. Only pick mushrooms that you are absolutely certain are edible!

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Key Features and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

Read us on