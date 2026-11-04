Zelenskyy presented the First Lady of the United States' advisor with the "Golden Heart" award

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Mark Beckman, Special Senior Advisor to the First Lady of the United States, the “Golden Heart” medal.

According to the document, Beckman was honored for his significant personal contribution to providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens and facilitating efforts to rescue and evacuate civilians from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On Engineering Troops Day, Zelenskyy honored soldiers with state awards.

Zelenskyy awarded 390 National Guard members, police officers, and border guards, 177 of them posthumously.

Zelenskyy honored reconnaissance officers of the State Border Guard Service.

Zelenskyy honored Ukrainian soldiers on Defenders of Ukraine Day.

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