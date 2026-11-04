In the Zhytomyr region, a convicted prisoner serving time at a correctional facility was notified that he is suspected of extorting money from another inmate. According to the investigation, the man threatened the victim with physical violence and unbearable living conditions, demanding 7,000 hryvnias allegedly to pay off a fictitious debt.

Under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office, the man was charged under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—extortion.

According to investigators, one of the inmates, who is serving a sentence of restricted liberty, decided to illegally enrich himself at the expense of another inmate at the same facility.

The man repeatedly demanded that the victim hand over 7,000 hryvnias, threatening him with physical violence and making his conditions at the correctional facility unbearable.

Due to psychological pressure and fear of violence, the victim was forced to agree and hand over the specified amount.

This fact was documented during the pretrial investigation.

On October 27, 2026, a search was conducted at the facility where the convicts were serving their sentences. On the same day, the man was notified that he was suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention on the suspect is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Division of the Berdychiv District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast. Operational support is provided by the Regional Directorate for Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine and the operational unit of the penal institution.

The prosecutor’s office notes that, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, in Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial center for recruitment and social support was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had left his military unit without authorization, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

Earlier, in the Cherkasy region, a servicemember of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials. According to investigators, he demanded $5,000 in exchange for helping the soldier avoid liability for deserting his military unit and for arranging for him to serve in the rear.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed military personnel who processed returns from AWOL in exchange for bribes.

In the Vinnytsia region, a company commander was notified of suspicion of covering up AWOL incidents in exchange for bribes.

A court punished a soldier who deserted his unit twice after being wounded.

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