Cloudy weather with no precipitation and temperatures up to 15°C is expected in Ukraine on November 2

On Monday, November 2, cloudy weather with no significant precipitation will persist across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, light rain is expected only at night in some parts of the northeast and during the day in the southern part of the Odesa region. Fog is possible at night and in the morning in the Carpathians, as well as in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country.

Winds will be predominantly from the northwest, and in the southern regions—from the northeast—at speeds of 5–10 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will range from 2° to 7° above zero, while daytime temperatures will rise to 7–12°, reaching 15° above zero in the southeast.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, cloudy skies with no significant precipitation are also forecast, with daytime temperatures of 7–9° above zero in the capital and up to 12° above zero in the region.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center / Ukrinform.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, though overall the month may be warmer than the climatological norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climate norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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