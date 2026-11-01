On the night of November 1, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. More than 650 communities were left without power as a result of the strikes. Utility workers are already working to restore power.

Russian troops have once again struck energy facilities in the region. The attack damaged the energy infrastructure, leading to widespread power outages. “The enemy has once again attacked the region’s energy infrastructure. As a result of the latest strikes, more than 650 settlements in the Zhytomyr region are without power,” Bunechko wrote.

Currently, utility workers are working to restore power to the region’s residents as quickly as possible. Specialists are carrying out the necessary work to restore power. However, the regional administration’s statement does not specify which energy facilities were damaged or how long it may take to restore power. Regional authorities promise to provide further updates on the progress of repair work. Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack.

Overnight, Russian drones attacked the Zhytomyr region. Damage was inflicted on an energy infrastructure facility, a clinic, a residential building, and a private business. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

On the night of October 24, Russian forces again struck the Zhytomyr region. Energy infrastructure and a civilian business in the Zhytomyr community were targeted.

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