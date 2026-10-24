Oleksandr Todorchuk, founder of the animal welfare organization UAnimals and co-founder of the communications agency Gres Todorchuk, has been appointed head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“This is a great responsibility and a difficult challenge. I thank Mykhailo Vasylovych Drapaty for his trust. I will do my utmost to strengthen this area, as I sincerely believe in the importance of communications during wartime,” Todorchuk wrote.

He noted that he is currently getting to know the team and familiarizing himself with the situation. At the same time, Todorchuk called on users to share their experiences interacting with the department so he can understand what needs to be changed. The newly appointed head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Communications Directorate added that the department is looking to hire specialists.

According to “Detector Media,” Oleksandr Todorchuk was born on May 2, 1988, in Kyiv.

In 2010, he and Yaroslava Hres founded the communications agency Gres Todorchuk, which has implemented a number of projects, including: Ukraine WOW, “Museum of News in Ukraine,” the “Sincere” photo project, “Chernobyl: The Journey,” “Museum of Science,” and others. According to the results of the 2023 Effie Index international ranking, the agency took third place among the world’s most effective independent agencies and topped two European rankings.

In 2016, Todorchuk founded the animal welfare organization UAnimals, which initially focused on combating the exploitation of animals in the entertainment industry and, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, has been actively working to save animals and the environment.

In March 2022, he was mobilized into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During his military service, he worked in the areas of recruitment and communications.

Source: Oleksandr Todorchuk.

As a reminder, the Strategic Communications Directorate has been established within the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the implementation of decisions regarding the humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in the area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. It will take effect at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time, and is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Defense Forces will make every effort to assist local residents and ensure their safety.

Russia plans to implement a “ceasefire” in the Kherson sector starting at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27 to carry out a humanitarian operation in the occupied town of Oleshky.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to conduct a humanitarian mission in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, the operation will consist of three stages: a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the evacuation of civilians. Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that coordinating the ceasefire and the evacuation of people could take several days.

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