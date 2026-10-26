Martial law in Ukraine will be extended until the end of January 2027

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada that would extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

It is proposed to extend the special legal regime and mobilization measures for another 90 days—until January 28, 2027.

The initiatives have already been submitted for consideration by the relevant committees and the Verkhovna Rada. If approved by the deputies, this will mark the 21st decision to extend martial law since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

As a reminder, martial law is a special legal regime introduced to ensure the country’s defense and to protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure from the aggressor.

General mobilization entails transitioning the economy, government bodies, and military structures to operate under special conditions.

Who is subject to conscription: men of military age between 25 and 60 years old who are physically fit and have no grounds for deferment or exemption.

Men between the ages of 18 and 25 are subject to mobilization only in exceptional cases specified by law, or they may join the Armed Forces of Ukraine voluntarily on a contract basis.

Women who are registered for military service are enlisted for service or defense-related work solely of their own volition.

Source: Draft Laws 16182 and 16183.

As a reminder, Russia’s war against Ukraine could last at least until the spring of 2027, and a new window of opportunity for peace talks may open only then. This opinion was expressed by political analyst and head of the “Delovaya Stolitsa” analytical center, Vadym Denysenko.