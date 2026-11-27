President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Liberian Foreign Minister Sarah Beyslow Nyanti, who traveled to Ukraine to participate in the Food from Ukraine forum. The two sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, education, and healthcare. The meeting took place on November 27, 2026, and the visit by Liberia’s foreign minister marked the first in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He thanked Sarah Beysolou Nyanti for participating in the Food from Ukraine forum and emphasized the importance of her visit for the development of relations between the two countries.

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“And today marks the first-ever visit by a Liberian foreign minister to our country in the history of our bilateral relations. We hope that this will mark the beginning of a stronger partnership between our nations,” the president noted.

During the talks, the parties considered several areas in which Ukraine and Liberia could expand their cooperation. First and foremost, this concerns the agricultural sector. They also discussed opportunities for cooperation in education and healthcare.

Ukraine Counts on Liberia’s Support at the UN

Zelenskyy paid special attention to Liberia’s position on the international stage. The President thanked the country for its support of Ukraine in international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

“We are grateful to Liberia for its clear stance in support of Ukraine in international organizations, particularly the UN. We expect Liberia to remain consistent during its presidency of the UN Security Council,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Liberia will hold the presidency of the UN Security Council in November 2026. This body is responsible for maintaining international peace and security. Its stance and decisions are crucial for addressing international conflicts, particularly Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

What Is Known About the Food from Ukraine Forum

The Liberian foreign minister’s participation in the Food from Ukraine forum was one of the reasons for her visit to Kyiv. Ukraine uses this platform to develop international partnerships in the field of food security and to support countries in need of food.

For Ukraine, cooperation with Liberia is important not only in terms of trade and the agricultural sector. Kyiv is also interested in supporting African nations on the international stage and developing ties in the fields of education and healthcare.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Sarah Beysolou Nyanti marked the first visit by Liberia’s foreign minister to Ukraine. The parties expressed interest in a stronger partnership, but the president did not announce any specific agreements or signed deals following the meeting. Zelenskyy announced the meeting on Facebook.

On November 27, Liberian Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolou Nyanti arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. This is the first-ever visit by a Liberian foreign minister to Ukraine.

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset arrived in Kyiv.

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