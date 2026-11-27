NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that upon his return from a business trip abroad, he will consider an invitation to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s temporary investigative commission, which is headed by People’s Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

According to him, the business trips were planned in advance. In particular, trips to Rome and Japan were arranged back in October at the invitation of international partners. A NABU working group is also traveling to Japan to participate in a training session in Tokyo.

Kryvonos asserts that, at the time of his departure on the business trips, he had not received an invitation to participate in the TSC meeting. Upon his return, he plans to review the relevant documents and invitations.

The NABU director is expected to return around December 7–8.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, former SBU Chairman Vasyl Malyuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko did not attend the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission. MP Oleksiy Goncharenko reissued invitations for them to attend the session.

Earlier, Kryvonos had spoken out about a media attack on NABU and the SAP.

General Duka confirmed Kravchenko’s accusations against NABU Director Kryvonos.

SBU General Duka also suggested that the heads of NABU and the SAP undergo a polygraph test.

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