Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga will visit Brussels to participate in NATO events, where he is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Ukrainian minister has been invited to the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, as well as to the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Sybiga said that during the visit, he plans to discuss key issues regarding support for Ukraine with Rutte.

In particular, these include military aid and the needs of the Ukrainian army, among which missiles for the Patriot air defense systems are of particular importance.

The minister also commented on Rutte’s recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. He suggested that following the talks, the NATO Secretary General may have already been in contact with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sybiga recalled that he was present during a previous conversation between Zelenskyy and Rutte prior to the Alliance Secretary General’s trip to the U.S. At that time, the parties coordinated their positions and the messages to be conveyed to the U.S. president, particularly regarding the need to supply missiles for the Patriot system.

Source: Andriy Sibiga.

On November 26, Donald Trump posted a statement on the social media platform Truth Social summarizing his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, which differs from the version released by the NATO press service. In it, the U.S. president equated Ukraine with an aggressor state.

U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a meeting closed to the press at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, U.S. They discussed the war waged by the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—against Ukraine, the conflict in Iran, and increased defense spending among Alliance countries.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke in defense of U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to Vladimir Putin. According to him, the American leader is putting the Kremlin leader to the test.

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