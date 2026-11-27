Herbert Kikle, leader of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), proposed that, once the war in Ukraine ends, migrants from Syria and Afghanistan whom European countries are unable to deport to their home countries should be sent there.

He views this as a form of compensation to Kyiv for Europe’s financial support.

Kickl stated that the EU has allocated hundreds of billions of euros in aid to Ukraine, and Austria, according to his estimates, has contributed about €3.6 billion. In his view, these expenditures provide grounds for discussing the possibility of involving Ukraine in resolving Europe’s migration problem.

The politician believes that resettling migrants could be mutually beneficial: once the war ends, they could help rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure and economy.

In addition, Kikl called for a tightening of Austrian immigration laws. Specifically, he proposes increasing the length of residence required to obtain citizenship to 15–20 years.

At the same time, this proposal is a personal initiative of the Austrian politician and does not currently mean that Austria or the European Union has adopted a corresponding decision.

Source: Heute.

Ihor Terekhov, head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, stated that he opposes bringing migrant workers to Ukraine, since, in his opinion, Ukrainian citizens—particularly military personnel returning from the front lines—should be given priority in employment after the war.

Protests against migrant workers in Ivano-Frankivsk could be exploited by Russian propaganda, the mayor said. According to him, the situation surrounding the issue of migration in the city is subject to information influence that is being promoted from outside.

Claims about an alleged overabundance of migrant workers in Ukraine do not correspond to reality.

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