A female tiger that had escaped from a zoo enclosure was captured in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, the search for a tigress that escaped from an enclosure at the local zoo has ended. The animal was captured, and the planned search operations have been canceled.

This was reported by Volodymyr Topchiy, director of the Mykolaiv Zoo.

“She’s been caught; everyone’s off duty tomorrow,” he wrote.

As a reminder, an Amur tiger escaped from a zoo enclosure in Mykolaiv.

Earlier, in Kharkiv, a monkey escaped from the zoo and roamed the city.

At the Ukrainian-Slovak border, camera traps captured a tiger that had escaped from a farm in the village of Strychava in Zakarpattia.

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