Lviv customs officials seized undeclared iPhone Duo devices worth 1.4 million hryvnia

On Saturday, October 24, at the “Krakivets” border crossing, Lviv customs officials, together with servicemen from the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, discovered undeclared Apple devices with a total value of 1.4 million hryvnias.

According to customs officials, a 29-year-old resident of the Lviv region attempted to transport the devices in the trunk of his car.

As stated in the report, the contraband was discovered in a Peugeot car heading toward Ukraine. The driver—a 29-year-old resident of the Lviv region—attempted to bring 11 new iPhone Duo smartphones into Ukraine without paying customs duties.

During an inspection, Lviv Customs officials, working together with border guards, discovered the Apple devices, which the driver had attempted to transport in the trunk. According to him, he had purchased the devices in Germany and planned to sell them in Lviv. The approximate value of the goods is 1.4 million hryvnias.

In response, customs officials drew up a report on the violation of customs regulations (Part 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine). The devices were seized and transferred to the customs warehouse.

This was reported by the press service of the Lviv Customs Office.

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