Melania Trump's adviser revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky

It will take 5 to 7 days after the ceasefire takes effect on October 29 to carry out all the planned activities of the humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky. This was announced by Mark Beckman, senior advisor to the First Lady of the United States.

The operation involves a large-scale humanitarian effort, including providing assistance to local residents and taking further steps to reunite children with their families. The mission will be covered by the American media company Newsmax, whose journalists will act as neutral observers and document the process through photos, videos, and audio recordings. According to Beckman, this will serve as an additional safeguard to ensure the safe movement of the civilian population.

Source: Mark Beckman, senior advisor to the First Lady of the United States, in an interview with “Ukrinform.”

Ukraine is coordinating the final details of the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky with Russia, according to Lubinets.

Earlier, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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