Lubinec Discussed the Humanitarian Mission in Oleshky with the Russian Ombudswoman

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

“As the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I have just held an online meeting with the head of the Russian negotiating team, Yana Lantratova. The goal was to discuss the humanitarian mission in Oleshky,” the statement reads.

Lubinec noted: “I informed the Russian side that the ceasefire will take effect on October 27 at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time. The Russian representative, for her part, informed me that the Russian side has established a ceasefire starting at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27. In other words, the times are the same.”

“We also discussed other details that had been agreed upon in advance, exchanged information, and confirmed that everything is proceeding in accordance with the previously reached agreement and that both sides are fulfilling all the obligations they have undertaken,” the ombudsman reported.

Lubinec emphasized that work is ongoing and promised to provide further updates on the progress of the agreements.

Lubinec announced this on Telegram.

Ukraine is coordinating the final details of the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky with Russia, according to Lubinets.

Earlier, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The model currently being used in the area around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

Lubinec explained why the new prisoner exchange was historic for Ukraine.

Read us on