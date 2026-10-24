The last veteran of the Galicia Division in Ukraine has died in the Carpathian region

Dmytro Marusiak, who was known as Ukraine’s last veteran of the “Galicia” Division, has died in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. He passed away at the age of 102.

“Today, the heart of Dmytro Marusiak, Ukraine’s last surviving member of the ‘Galicia’ Division, stopped beating… The Lord called this soldier to His heavenly realm at the age of 102. Our sincere condolences to the veteran’s family! It hurts… Thank you, dear brother-in-arms, for your service and your fight against the Muscovite scum!” the statement reads.

Dmytro Marusiak was born into a large family on July 2, 1925, in the village of Korshiv, Kolomyia District, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The family had five sons. Dmytro’s father, Mykhailo Marusiak, fought in World War I.

During World War II, he and his brother Vasyl were taken to Germany for forced labor. Upon returning home on leave, he and a fellow villager enlisted in the “Galicia” Division. Three months later, Dmytro Marusiak received his draft notice. He was initially stationed in Styria, Austria, and later underwent military training in the Alps. He served in anti-aircraft artillery units.

In Graz, Dmytro Marusiak was drafted into the Soviet Army. He served in Romania for two years. Throughout this time, he managed to conceal his affiliation with the division. After deserting from the army, he was arrested and served his sentence in the Khabarovsk Krai.

After returning from Soviet camps, Marusiak concealed his past. Dmytro Marusiak spent the last years of his life in the village of Liski in the Kolomyia District. He was a member of the Lviv chapter of the Brotherhood of Former Soldiers of the Ukrainian “Galicia” Division.

This was reported by historian Ihor Ivankov.

Zenon Vrublevsky, a 99-year-old veteran of the UPA and the “Galicia” Division, has died.

A former UPA liaison officer has died in the Ternopil region.

As a reminder, a 100-year-old UPA liaison officer from the Carpathian region has passed away.

Maria Volochanska, a former UPA liaison officer, died in the Carpathian region.

Earlier, 44-year-old Ilona Kapelnytska, a volunteer who was injured in a Russian attack, died in a hospital in Chernivtsi. She had been in a coma since July 12 after the occupiers shelled an apartment building.

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