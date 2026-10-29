On October 30, power outage schedules will be in effect in the Kyiv region for all consumer groups. Power will be out for 6 to 11 hours, depending on the group.

Power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 30, 2026:

Group 1.1 – from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.;

Group 1.2 – from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.;

Group 2.1 – from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.;

Shift 2.2 – from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Shift 3.1 – from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Shift 3.2 – from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 9:30 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 4.1 – from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 9:30 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 4.2 – from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 9:30 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 5.1 – from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Shift 5.2 – from 2:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Shift 6.1 – from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Shift 6.2 – from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This was reported by DTEK.

On Friday, October 30, hourly power outages will be implemented in several regions of Ukraine. Restrictions for residential consumers may cover between 1.5 and 2.5 shifts.

As of the morning of October 29, consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were without power due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power outages of up to 2.5 shifts are in effect, while emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

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