Moldova has agreed to transfer control of two Ukrainian border crossing points

Moldova has agreed to organize joint border control on its territory at two road border crossing points on the border with Ukraine. These are the “Kryva–Mamalyga” and “Mirne–Tabaky” crossing points. The new procedure is intended to speed up border crossings and reduce risks for passengers and border guards during Russian shelling.

Moldova has agreed to move joint border control operations to its territory at two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. These are the “Kriva–Mamalyga” and “Mirne–Tabaki” road checkpoints. They are located on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on October 23, 2026, the Moldovan side sent an official note in which it agreed to organize joint control on Moldovan territory. “The Moldovan side sent a note expressing its consent to organize joint control on the territory of the Republic of Moldova at the ‘Kryva–Mamalyga’ and ‘Mirne–Tabaky’ road border crossing points,” the Border Guard Service reported.

When will the new procedure take effect?

Despite the agreement reached, the new control scheme will not be implemented immediately. First, the necessary conditions must be established for Ukrainian control authorities to operate on Moldovan territory. The parties must also sign the relevant interagency protocols. Only after these conditions are met will it be possible to transition to joint control under the new procedure.

This format provides for coordinated work between the two countries’ border control services. Its goal is to make border procedures more convenient and reduce risks for people crossing the border, as well as for checkpoint personnel. At the same time, the document requirements for crossing the border will remain unchanged. In other words, the agreement concerns the organization of border control, not the rules that travelers must follow.

Why Ukraine and Moldova Are Changing Their Border Control Procedures

One of the reasons for this decision is the security situation. Russian troops regularly attack Ukrainian territory, particularly border infrastructure facilities. Moving joint border control to Moldovan territory is intended to reduce risks to passengers and staff in the event of shelling of Ukrainian border crossing points. At the same time, the State Border Guard Service emphasizes that this is not merely a temporary measure in response to Russian aggression. The agreement is also part of broader efforts to improve border and customs controls.

It is expected that the joint efforts of the services will help better organize border checks. However, the actual impact of the new system on the speed of border crossings will depend on how it is implemented once the necessary infrastructure is in place and the relevant documents are signed.

Poland is also considering changing its border control procedures

Similar issues are being discussed with Ukraine’s other neighboring countries as well. Poland is prepared to consider moving border controls from Ukrainian territory to Polish territory if the security situation requires it. However, in the case of Poland, no final decision has been made yet. Officials in Warsaw are highlighting the legal restrictions associated with Schengen Area rules.

In particular, Ukrainian border guards cannot conduct checks on Polish territory without the appropriate legal agreements between the countries. Thus, the agreement with Moldova has already been officially confirmed, but a number of conditions still need to be met for its practical implementation. After that, joint border control at the “Kryva–Mamalyga” and “Mirne–Tabaky” checkpoints can be organized on Moldovan territory. The document requirements for crossing the border will remain unchanged. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in response to an inquiry from the publication “Novyny.LIVE.”

Moldova is considering the possibility of relocating Ukrainian checkpoints to its territory to reduce the risks associated with the war in Ukraine and Russian strikes near the Moldovan border.

In Moldova, near the village of Vasilke in the Soroca district, two officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine were detained after crossing the border on the Dniester River during an operation to apprehend a Ukrainian citizen. This is the second such incident in the last seven days.

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