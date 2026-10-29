Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper *Bild* reports on this threat, citing Ukrainian military officials. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro River, though there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

The Russian army may be preparing a new attempt to advance on Kherson after the local ceasefire in Oleshky ends. Ukrainian military personnel have observed active movements of Russian equipment and personnel in the occupied part of the Kherson region. According to military assessments, the Russians may use the pause in hostilities to strengthen their positions and prepare for further operations. According to their assumptions, a possible offensive could begin after the ceasefire ends, which, according to the publication, is set to last until November 1.

At the same time, these reports do not mean that a decision to launch an offensive has already been made. The information is based on accounts from Ukrainian servicemen who spoke with journalists. There is currently no independent confirmation of the Russian command’s plans.

Russian Trucks Are Transporting Troops

One Ukrainian servicemember told Bild that Russian KamAZ trucks are regularly transporting combat units. According to him, the movement of military equipment is active, which may indicate a regrouping of Russian forces in the region. Additionally, according to the soldier, anti-drone nets are being installed in the industrial zone of Kakhovka. Such structures are used to protect against drone attacks and to hinder their access to military equipment and positions.

Residents of Hola Prystan have also reported the movement of Russian military trucks, as reported by Bild. These accounts supplement information about the movements of Russian units on the occupied left bank of the Kherson region.

“Grad” rocket systems may have been deployed near Radensk

Another report concerns the area around the village of Radensk in the Kherson region. According to a Ukrainian servicemember, Russian troops have deployed a significant number of “Grad” multiple rocket launchers in the forest near the village. He also claims that the Russians are reinforcing their cover and cutting down trees. Such actions may be part of preparing positions, but they do not in themselves prove that the Russian army is preparing to launch an offensive specifically against Kherson.

Separately, a Ukrainian military official reported that Russian drone units have been moving closer to the Dnipro River. He did not rule out the possibility that, once the ceasefire ends, Russian troops might attempt to cross the river. The Dnipro River is a significant natural barrier between Ukrainian and Russian positions on this section of the front. An attempt to cross under fire would be a complex military operation, and its feasibility depends on many factors, including the availability of troops, equipment, and fire support.

Why Was a Ceasefire Declared in Oleshky?

The local ceasefire in the Oleshky area has a humanitarian purpose. The goal is to deliver aid and evacuate civilians from the temporarily occupied city, where people remain in dangerous conditions. According to reports by Bild, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and the Vatican were involved in the ceasefire negotiations. Pope Leo XIV had previously raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in Oleshky during his contacts with the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

According to information cited in the article, the evacuation of civilians was scheduled to begin on October 31. The ceasefire is intended to allow people to leave the dangerous area and to create conditions for the delivery of humanitarian aid. At the same time, the local agreement applies to a specific area and does not imply a cessation of hostilities in other sectors of the front.

Does the ceasefire signal preparations for an offensive?

Ukrainian military officials cited by Bild fear that the Russian army may use the lull to regroup. In their view, the movement of trucks, military equipment, and drone units could indicate preparations for further combat operations. However, there is currently no independent confirmation that Russia is indeed preparing an offensive on Kherson immediately after the ceasefire ends. Similarly, reports of “Grad” missile systems being deployed and positions being prepared require separate verification.

Consequently, the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region remains a focus of attention for the Ukrainian military. The key question is whether the Russian army will use the temporary ceasefire solely to regroup, or whether it will indeed precede a new offensive. For now, this is a possible scenario, not a confirmed plan by the Russian command. This is reported by Bild.

A delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which humanitarian aid is scheduled to be delivered to Oleshky tomorrow.

Lubinec called for information to be provided about residents of occupied Oleshky for the humanitarian mission.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

Read us on