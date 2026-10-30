A line of cars has formed at the border with Slovakia as people try to leave Ukraine

On October 30, a line of cars waiting to leave Ukraine formed in front of the “Uzhhorod” border crossing on the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

According to border guards, as of 3:00 p.m. on October 30, there were 35 passenger cars waiting in line to clear customs. Due to the traffic congestion, border guards recommend that drivers choose alternative routes.

The following border crossing points are also operating on the border with Slovakia:

“Malyi Bereznyi” – for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, open 24 hours a day;

“Mali Selmentsi” – for pedestrian traffic, open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

“Chop (Strazh)” – for rail traffic, open 24 hours a day.

Border guards did not specify the reasons for the traffic backlog at the “Uzhhorod” border crossing. At the same time, the State Border Guard Service recommends that drivers check border crossing congestion in advance and choose alternative routes whenever possible.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Truck lines have grown at the Moldova-Romania border due to exports from Ukraine.

Earlier, kilometer-long lines of buses formed in Volyn at the border with Poland.

As a reminder, truck lines at the border with Poland have doubled in length.

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