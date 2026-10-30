Zelenskyy will arrive in Turkey on October 31

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Istanbul on October 31 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

This was announced by Burhanettin Duran, head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

“During the visit, the two leaders will discuss steps that can be taken to further develop bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine, as well as regional and international developments, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea,” Duran said.

Source: Burkhanettin Duran on social media platform X

Ankara will continue to strictly adhere to restrictions on the passage of military vessels through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits in accordance with the Montreux Convention throughout the entire period of hostilities against Ukraine. This was stated on October 28 by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler during a meeting with his counterparts from Bulgaria and Romania.

Ankara reserves the right to take legal action in the event of further attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea that involve Turkish interests.

Throughout 2026, Turkey transferred a small number of Korkut anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, designed to destroy drones and other aerial targets. The Ukrainian military is already using these systems to repel Russian attacks.

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