The Ukrainian delegation, along with residents of Oleshky who had been successfully evacuated, set off for Anapa, Russia.

This was reported by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction.

According to him, the evacuated citizens will fly from Anapa to Belarus, from where they will be able to return to Ukraine by bus.

Source: Davyd Arakhamia

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, preparations are underway for a humanitarian mission: aid deliveries have been organized for local residents, and arrangements have been made to allow the civilian population to leave. A total of 25 buses with 750 seats and ambulances for people with limited mobility have been prepared.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump currently has no plans to visit the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, her team does not rule out such a visit in the future, provided the security situation and the U.S. president’s wife’s schedule permit it.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

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