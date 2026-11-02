Water supply to be cut off in Bila Tserkva due to a UAV strike

In Bila Tserkva, the water supply is scheduled to be cut off within the next hour due to a Russian drone striking an infrastructure facility. “Bilotserkivvoda” LLC announced the temporary suspension of water service on November 2.

The company urged city residents to stock up on water immediately, as the supply is scheduled to be cut off within an hour.

Source: Bila Tserkva City Territorial Community

A day earlier, water pressure dropped in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage.

Prior to that, water pressure in Kyiv had also dropped due to a power outage affecting the infrastructure.

On November 2, electric transit service in Kyiv was suspended due to a power outage.

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