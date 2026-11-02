Gardener's Calendar for November 2–8, 2026: Planting and Fall Chores

In early November, gardening and vegetable-growing activities in Ukraine enter their final phase before the onset of winter cold. The main focus during this period is on finishing the harvest of late crops, protecting perennials from frost, preparing the soil for winter, and planting winter crops.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 2 to 8 will feature cool weather, morning fog, and the first ground frosts. This is the best time to finish up the main field and yard tasks.

Top tips for this week:

* Protect heat-loving plants: Finish covering sensitive shrubs and perennials that may be damaged by nighttime temperature drops

.* Prepare the garden for winter: water trees and shrubs thoroughly if the fall has been dry, and mulch around the trunks

.* Remove plant debris: Thoroughly clear garden beds of weeds and plant debris to prevent the spread of diseases and pests.

Key Tasks in the Garden and Vegetable Patch

1. Garden tasks (trees and shrubs)

Continue harvesting and allowing the last winter varieties of apples and pears to ripen (if they remain on the branches). Perform sanitary pruning of berry bushes (currants, gooseberries, raspberries) after the leaves have fallen. For young seedlings and sensitive varieties, prepare the base for winter insulation. It’s also time to whitewash the trunks of mature trees to protect them from pests and sunburn.

2. Work in the Garden and Vegetable Beds

Planting of winter garlic and seed onions for the winter continues. After harvest, garden beds are cleared and tilled, with organic or mineral fertilizers applied. Harvest any remaining root vegetables (late cabbage, root parsley, and celery) and store them in the basement for the winter.

Gardener’s Calendar by Day of the Week

* November 2 (Monday) — Start of the week; a good day for clearing plant debris from the garden and removing weeds

.* November 3 (Tuesday) — Autumn fogs and humidity: a good time to plant winter garlic and early-winter onions

.* November 4 (Wednesday) — Cool weather: Water fruit and berry trees and shrubs to replenish soil moisture

.* November 5 (Thursday) — Nighttime temperatures dropping: Cover heat-loving perennials and prepare mulching materials

.* November 6 (Friday) — Before the weekend: prune and clean up berry bushes; harvest the last root vegetables

.* November 7 (Saturday) — Day off, sunny spells: Dig over garden beds for winter, apply fertilizer to the soil

.* November 8 (Sunday) — End of the week: taking stock of the gardening season, whitewashing tree trunks.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Work.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Tips and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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