Three former employees of the Security Service of Ukraine were charged in absentia with treason. According to the investigation, after the start of Russian aggression in 2014, they voluntarily defected to the enemy and took up positions within the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in occupied Crimea.

The proceedings were conducted jointly with the Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv, with operational support from the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security.

According to the investigation, all three suspects had previously served in the SBU and held leadership positions in one of the security service’s units stationed in Simferopol. Each of them held the military rank of colonel.

After the Russian Federation launched its armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, the former Ukrainian officers voluntarily joined the Russian special services.

Specifically, in March 2014, representatives of the Russian special services offered them the opportunity to join a unit of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) that had been illegally established in occupied Crimea.

By accepting this offer, the men violated their military oath and subsequently assumed positions within the Russian special services.

Subsequently, while on the occupied peninsula, they carried out tasks for the FSB of the Russian Federation in various areas of activity amid the armed conflict.

The prosecutor’s office notes that instead of fulfilling their military duty and defending Ukraine, the former SBU officers defected to the security agency of the aggressor state and acted in its interests. According to the investigation, this contributed to the intensification of occupation measures in Crimea and harmed Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.

The former SBU officers are charged with high treason under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years, with or without confiscation of property.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region.

Earlier, law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme to supply food to the Russian military and security forces, which was organized by representatives of an international group of companies from the Kyiv region after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a dealer who was supplying components for military submarines to Russia, circumventing sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council.

Law enforcement officers detained members of an interregional FSB agent network, whose members were passing information about military and strategic facilities throughout Ukraine to the aggressor’s intelligence service. The group was led by a man using the alias “Professor.”

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