There was a scandalous change in leadership at the Indar plant in the capital

At the Kyiv-based Indar plant, more than 70% of whose shares are owned by the state, management has changed for the first time in ten years, but the old leadership shows no signs of stepping down. PJSC Indar is Ukraine’s only full-cycle insulin manufacturer.

The supervisory board has decided to appoint Igor Matyunin as the new director. During the handover of management, representatives of the State Property Fund and law enforcement officials discovered that 27 hard drives were missing from the servers. The storage devices were found in a box in the trunk of a company car.

Dmytro Natalukha, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), stated that former director Lyubov Vyshnevska allegedly ordered the urgent removal of documents and data storage devices and also attempted to obstruct access to the accounting department and the server room. In addition, according to the Fund, the former director attempted to remove court documents related to sanctioned and seized property. An investigative team from the National Police worked at the scene, and the office premises were sealed.

The new director has now begun work at the company. His main tasks are to restore control over the documentation and to conduct an audit of the plant’s operations over the past ten years. PJSC “Indar” is Ukraine’s sole full-cycle insulin manufacturer and is of strategic importance to the state. The State Property Fund of Ukraine emphasizes that previously, the state had virtually no control over the facility, and the former management blocked the work of the supervisory board. So far, Lyubov Vyshnevska has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Source: Dmytro Natalukha, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (according to Glavkom).

As a reminder, the State Property Fund planned to put PJSC “Indar” up for privatization back in 2018; at that time, the plant was included in the list of enterprises designated for large-scale privatization.

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