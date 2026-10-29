The Foreign Ministry provided an update on the condition of the Ukrainian crew of the attacked vessel CONTSHIP JET

Four Ukrainian citizens who were among the crew members of the container ship CONTSHIP JET—which was attacked by drones in the Black Sea and sank off the coast of Bulgaria—have undergone medical examinations and are doing well.

All crew members were promptly evacuated. Currently, the shipowner’s agent is handling all matters related to their stay in Bulgaria, and the Ukrainian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation.

The container ship CONTSHIP JET was attacked by a surface drone at 12:00 p.m. on October 28; a total of three hits were recorded. Immediately after the first strike, three Navy ships were dispatched to the scene of the incident to rescue the crew. It is currently unknown who launched the drones.

The vessel was en route to the Romanian port of Constanța and sank near the Bulgarian coast. There were 18 crew members on board—14 Filipino citizens and four Ukrainian citizens—who were successfully rescued and taken to the Bulgarian port of Varna.

Source: Ukrinform.

In the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, three drones attacked the container ship CONTSHIP JET, which was flying the Liberian flag. All crew members were rescued.

Six ships have been attacked by drones in the Black Sea in 10 days — The Guardian

Russian drones attacked a Turkish ship in the Black Sea.

European Commission President von der Leyen condemned the attacks on ships in the Black Sea — Interia

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