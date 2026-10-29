Zelenskyy Appealed to the U.S. Over Russian Killings of Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to speak openly about the killings of Ukrainians by Russian troops. He also emphasized that the humanitarian principles Ukraine is adhering to during the operation in Oleshky must apply throughout the country. According to the head of state, de-escalation must be achieved so that Russia stops the killings not only in specific areas but throughout Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the United States not to remain silent about the killings of Ukrainians that Russia continues to commit during the war. “It is important that America, too, does not remain silent about these killings. This is very important. Which are ongoing,” Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Thursday.

According to the president, Russian attacks and the deaths of Ukrainians must not go unnoticed by the international community. He emphasized that it is important not only to speak out about these crimes but also to push for changes that will help stop the violence.

They want to expand the humanitarian operation in Oleshky to all of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also mentioned the humanitarian operation in Oleshky. He said Ukraine is working to ensure its success. Ukrainian forces are observing a ceasefire in this area. At the same time, the president stressed that humanitarian principles should not be limited to just one territory. He spoke of the need to create conditions under which Russia will cease escalation and reduce the level of violence throughout Ukraine. “We must act in such a way, and turn the situation around in such a way, that Russia moves toward de-escalation—and that this applies to our entire country, not just Oleshky,” Zelenskyy stated.

In this way, the head of state linked the success of the humanitarian operation to a broader goal—achieving de-escalation not in a single area, but throughout the entire country. According to him, it is important that humanitarian principles and respect for human life be upheld everywhere, not just where specific terms have been agreed upon. Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of an international response to Russia’s actions. His call for the U.S. not to remain silent about the killings of Ukrainians was part of his appeal regarding the need to stop the violence and extend a humanitarian approach to the entire territory of Ukraine. Zelenskyy made these remarks in a video address on Thursday evening.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro, but there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

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